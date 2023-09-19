Nature Recreates Scene from Anime “Your Name” at Lake Suwa in Nagano

Travel Anime

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tateishi Park in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, is familiar to fans of Shinkai Makoto’s animated film Kimi no na wa (Your Name). In late August, as the mercury rose to a sweltering 32 degrees Celsius, the sun, clouds, and an airplane contrail aligned over Lake Suwa to create a fleeting scene reminiscent of the hit anime. “It’s like a falling meteor,” one observer snapping smartphone photos exclaimed, referring to a famous moment in the movie.

(Originally published in Japanese on Kyōdoshi.com on August 23, 2023. Translated and edited by Nippon.com. Banner photo: A scene evoking anime Your Name appears above Tateishi Park in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture.)

http://kyodoshi.com/

[© The Nagano Nippo/Kyōdoshi conference. All rights reserved.]

Nagano Shinkai Makoto Your Name Kyōdoshi