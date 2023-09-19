Nature Recreates Scene from Anime “Your Name” at Lake Suwa in Nagano

Newsfrom Japan

Tateishi Park in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, is familiar to fans of Shinkai Makoto’s animated film Kimi no na wa (Your Name). In late August, as the mercury rose to a sweltering 32 degrees Celsius, the sun, clouds, and an airplane contrail aligned over Lake Suwa to create a fleeting scene reminiscent of the hit anime. “It’s like a falling meteor,” one observer snapping smartphone photos exclaimed, referring to a famous moment in the movie.

(Originally published in Japanese on Kyōdoshi.com on August 23, 2023. Translated and edited by Nippon.com. Banner photo: A scene evoking anime Your Name appears above Tateishi Park in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture.)

