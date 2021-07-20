Tokyo 2020 Volunteers to Lead Virtual Tours of Olympic Neighborhoods

Newsfrom Japan

The Nippon Foundation and Airbnb Japan have come together to offer virtual tours of the areas around Olympic and Paralympic venues by City Cast volunteers from July 30 to August 29.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has meant that overseas visitors are not able to attend this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Most of the events—those in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Fukushima, and Hokkaidō—will also be held without any spectators.

Volunteers, known as City Cast, had looked forward to welcoming visitors from across the country and overseas, but such opportunities have greatly diminished. The Nippon Foundation Volunteer Support Center has set forward an initiative to connect fans with volunteers through free virtual tours.

In cooperation with the local authorities overseeing the City Cast, a total of 89 volunteers in 20 groups have planned packed and varied programs. Via the Airbnb platform, they present the local appeal of the venue neighborhoods in English and Japanese, conveying something of the feeling of being a tourist.

Among the 20 options are a river cruise in Tokyo, a tour of the history and culture of Chiba Prefecture, a journey around a city in Miyagi Prefecture (all in English), and a look at some of the spots along the Paralympic marathon course (in Japanese).

Reservations can be made on a first-come, first-served basis, with tours showing as unavailable if they are fully booked. Group reservations are also possible.

Further details on dates, times, and how to participate can be found at the below link in English or Japanese.

https://www.airbnb.com/d/hostedbycityguides

The following link introduces the Nippon Foundation Volunteer Support Center and its various activities.

https://www.volasapo.tokyo/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Some of the City Cast volunteers, who will introduce neighborhoods around Olympic and Paralympic venues. Courtesy the Nippon Foundation Volunteer Support Center.)