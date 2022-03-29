Nippon Foundation Announces Financial Support for Displaced Ukrainians Coming to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

On March 28, 2022, the Nippon Foundation announced support measures for Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion of their country. As well as providing assistance with living costs, the foundation will fund nonprofit organizations.

It is now over one month since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and as the humanitarian crisis worsens, on March 28, the Nippon Foundation announced it will provide ¥5 billion in support for displaced Ukrainians seeking to come to Japan. The funding will go toward transportation and subsidies for living expenses over three years.

The Japanese government has adopted policies aimed at easing entry into the country for Ukrainians, including simplifying entrance procedures and relaxing residence requirements, and local authorities will provide public housing and daily goods allowances. However, as financial assistance is limited, the Nippon Foundation plans to make initial payments of ¥500,000 to each household for furniture and other immediate domestic expenses, and annual support of ¥1 million per person for three years, with an upper limit of ¥3 million per household per year. It will also provide funding to related Japanese nonprofit organizations.

The foundation says that there are presently around 900 displaced Ukrainians who seek to come to Japan. It also plans to support 150 displaced Ukrainians already in the country. Chairman Sasakawa Yōhei said, “I would like the 1,900 Ukrainians living in Japan to convey this information via email or other means to family members, friends, and others they know who wish to come to Japan, so that we can find such people and support them.”



Nippon Foundation Chairman Sasakawa Yōhei talks about the support policy at a press conference.

The Nippon Foundation Humanitarian Assistance Team for People Displaced from Ukraine

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Displaced Ukrainian students after their arrival at Fukuoka Airport on March 25, 2022, with welcoming students from the Japan University of Economics. © Jiji.)