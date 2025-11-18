“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” Global Box Office Tops ¥100 Billion

Newsfrom Japan

The international anime hit Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become the first Japanese film to gross more than ¥100 billion in global box office takings.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the latest movie in the popular anime series, has become the first Japanese film to top ¥100 billion in global revenue. Distributor Aniplex announced the unprecedented feat on November 17.



(© Gotōge Koyoharu/ Shūeisha/ Aniplex/ Ufotable)

Demon Slayer was originally a manga by Gotōge Koyoharu set in early twentieth-century Japan, which tells the story of the young Kamado Tanjirō, who battles demons and tries to turn his sister back from a demon into a human. It was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump, and a television anime adaptation was launched in April 2019. The first Demon Slayer film Mugen Train, which opened in October 2020, is Japan’s highest grossing film ever, with a total box office take of ¥40.8 billion.

Infinity Castle opened on July 18, 2025. In the 122 days since then, it amassed ¥37.9 billion in domestic takings, and narrowly trails the earlier movie. Attendance figures in Japan amount to 26.0 million.

From August, the film has steadily been rolled out worldwide. As of November 16, it had global attendance figures (including Japan) of 89.2 million and box office takings of ¥106.4 billion. Following its November 14 release in China, its takings are set to soar further.



(© Gotōge Koyoharu/Shūeisha/Aniplex/Ufotable)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Gotōge Koyoharu/Shūeisha/Aniplex/Ufotable.)