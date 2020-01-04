New Year’s 2020 in Japan
Japan celebrates New Year's 2020! Crowds jam Shibuya's scramble crossing, Oga's namahage monsters yell and growl, Nagano is still recovering from Typhoon Hagibis, and 70,000 people turn up at the Imperial Palace for Emperor Naruhito's first New Year address.
