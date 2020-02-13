Coronavirus: Evacuees from 1st Govt Chartered Plane Released
A total of 197 evacuees who returned to Japan on the first government-chartered plane from virus-hit Wuhan, China, in late January are released from designated accommodations after they test negative for the new coronavirus for the second time.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]
