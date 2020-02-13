Coronavirus: Evacuees from 1st Govt Chartered Plane Released

Society Health Japan in Video

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A total of 197 evacuees who returned to Japan on the first government-chartered plane from virus-hit Wuhan, China, in late January are released from designated accommodations after they test negative for the new coronavirus for the second time.

[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]

http://www.ntv.co.jp/englishnews/

Health disease infectious disease NTV News 24 virus coronavirus