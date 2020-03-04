Coronavirus: Cases in Japan Reach 1,000
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health Japan in Video
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The number of cases of new coronavirus infection in Japan reaches 1,000, including those from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, as one more infection is confirmed in western Japan as of 9 a.m. on March 4. Twelve people have died, and the number of infections, excluding the cruise ship, rises to 279.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]
Health medicine disease infectious disease NTV News 24 virus coronavirus