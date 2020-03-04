Coronavirus: Cases in Japan Reach 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

The number of cases of new coronavirus infection in Japan reaches 1,000, including those from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, as one more infection is confirmed in western Japan as of 9 a.m. on March 4. Twelve people have died, and the number of infections, excluding the cruise ship, rises to 279.

