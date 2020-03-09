Coronavirus: Japan Asks Travelers From China, S. Korea to Self Quarantine
Japan begins restricting entry for people coming from China and South Korea, requesting them to self-quarantine at hotels and other locations for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]
China South Korea disease infectious disease NTV News 24 virus coronavirus