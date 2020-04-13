Commuters Crowd Tokyo Stations Amid State of Emergency

Many commuters showed up at stations in central Tokyo on the first Monday since the government declared a statement of emergency in the capital and asked companies to have 70 percent of employees work from home to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]

