Commuters Crowd Tokyo Stations Amid State of Emergency
Many commuters showed up at stations in central Tokyo on the first Monday since the government declared a statement of emergency in the capital and asked companies to have 70 percent of employees work from home to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
