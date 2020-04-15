Coronavirus: Japan Could Have 850,000 Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients without Measures: Experts

A government panel of experts on the novel coronavirus estimates that Japan could have as many as 850,000 COVID-19 patients who fall critically ill and that about half of them would die if measures to reduce contact between people are not taken.

