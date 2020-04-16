Japan’s Govt Asks Companies to Ramp up Medical Supply Production

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is urging companies to ramp up their production of medical supplies and protective gear. The move comes amid a shortage in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]

