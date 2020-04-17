Construction on US Base Relocation in Okinawa Suspended Due to Coronavirus Infection
Construction work on the relocation of a US airbase in Okinawa is suspended after a contractor tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The resumption of the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station relocation to Nago City is still unknown.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]
Okinawa Health US military bases US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma NTV News 24 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic