Construction on US Base Relocation in Okinawa Suspended Due to Coronavirus Infection

Construction work on the relocation of a US airbase in Okinawa is suspended after a contractor tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The resumption of the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station relocation to Nago City is still unknown.

