Government Reconfirms Tsunami Threat to Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government says a tsunami of up to 30 meters could hit the country’s northeast in the case of a massive earthquake. A government report predicts that if a magnitude 9 level earthquake occurs in the Kuril or Japan trenches off the coast of Hokkaido to the Tohoku region, it could be devastating for many areas in northeastern Japan.

The area has been hit by waves on a similar scale multiple times in the past, most recently in March 2011, with the Great East Japan Earthquake. This latest report reconfirms the threat that the region continues to face.

