Massive Tsunami Imminent for Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government says a tsunami of up to 100 feet (30 meters) could hit the country’s northeast in the case of a massive earthquake. A government report predicts that if a magnitude 9 level earthquake occurs in the Kuril or Japan trenches off the coast of Hokkaido to the Tohoku region, it could be devastating for many areas in northeastern Japan.

[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]

http://www.ntv.co.jp/englishnews/