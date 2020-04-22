Coronavirus Cases on Rise in Japan Amid State of Emergency
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health Japan in Video
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Two weeks after Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures, the novel coronavirus epidemic in the country remains serious even though the rate of increase in the number of infected cases has begun to slow.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]
Health disease infectious disease NTV News 24 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic