Tokyo Tower Says ‘Arigato’ to Medical Workers

Newsfrom Japan

11 towers across Japan including the iconic Tokyo Tower are being lit up in blue light, a color chosen globally to thank those working in the medical field fighting the coronavirus. 'Arigato' or thank you is also projected on the Tokyo landmark to show gratitude for not just medical workers, but those working in supermarkets and other essential industries.

[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]

