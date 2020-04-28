Japan Medical Association Chief Says State of Emergency Will Be Difficult to Lift as Scheduled
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The chairman of the Japan Medical Association says it will be difficult for the government to lift the state of emergency declaration after May 6th as scheduled unless the number of coronavirus infections decrease. He also says it will be a challenge to hold next summer’s Tokyo Olympics unless a novel coronavirus vaccine is developed by then.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]