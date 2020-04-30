Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Contaminated Exhaust Chimney Disassembled
The disassembly work on the radioactively contaminated exhaust chimney of the Fukushima nuclear power plant is finally complete after 9 months of work. But the complete decontamination of the plant is expected to take decades.
