Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Contaminated Exhaust Chimney Disassembled

The disassembly work on the radioactively contaminated exhaust chimney of the Fukushima nuclear power plant is finally complete after 9 months of work. But the complete decontamination of the plant is expected to take decades.

