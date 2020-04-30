Japan Looking to Reopen Schools Following Extended Closures Due to Pandemic
Japan’s government is looking to reopen schools by taking measures to divide up classes to decrease the amount of student to student interaction. Education minister Hagiuda Koichi says he would like to restart classes for students who are graduating, and take small steps to resume school activities nationwide.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]