Over 700 Thousand Japanese Businesses Apply for Cash Benefits amid the Pandemic
Japan's government says 27 thousand of the more than 700 thousand applications for small and medium size business cash benefits have so far been paid. The aid is given to enterprises that have been hit financially by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
