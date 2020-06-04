Requiring Two Week Quarantine for Arriving Olympic Athletes under Consideration

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee is considering safety measures for the postponed games, including a two-week quarantine for arriving Olympic athletes and mandatory coronavirus testing for spectators.

