94 Coronavirus Cases at US Bases in Okinawa in a Week

Officials confirm 32 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Monday at a U.S. military base in Okinawa Prefecture, southwest Japan. That brings the total at U.S. military facilities in the prefecture to 98, a whopping 94 of them over the past week.

