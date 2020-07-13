94 Coronavirus Cases at US Bases in Okinawa in a Week
Officials confirm 32 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Monday at a U.S. military base in Okinawa Prefecture, southwest Japan. That brings the total at U.S. military facilities in the prefecture to 98, a whopping 94 of them over the past week.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]
Okinawa US military bases US military NTV News 24 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic