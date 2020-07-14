Japan Claims China Pushing Territorial Claims amid Pandemic
Japan’s annual defense white paper says China is pushing territorial claims in the East China Sea. The document also accuses Beijing of attempting to change the status quo in the region amid the coronavirus pandemic.
