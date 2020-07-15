136 Coronavirus Cases at US Bases in Okinawa
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health Japan in Video
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Officials confirm 36 new cases of novel coronavirus infections at a U.S. military base in Okinawa Prefecture, bringing the total at bases in the southwestern prefecture to 136. Meanwhile, three residents of a U.S. military base infected with the coronavirus lie to Tokyo airport officials and take a commercial airplane.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]
Okinawa US military bases US military NTV News 24 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic