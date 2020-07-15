136 Coronavirus Cases at US Bases in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Officials confirm 36 new cases of novel coronavirus infections at a U.S. military base in Okinawa Prefecture, bringing the total at bases in the southwestern prefecture to 136. Meanwhile, three residents of a U.S. military base infected with the coronavirus lie to Tokyo airport officials and take a commercial airplane.

