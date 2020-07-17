Tokyo Excluded from Go To Travel Campaign on Rising Virus Cases

Politics Economy Japan in Video

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan’s government will go ahead with a domestic travel campaign starting next week but has excluded Tokyo due to a growing number of new cases of coronavirus. Travelers and firms participating in the travel subsidy program will also need to abide by a list of rules to prevent the spread of infection.

[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]

http://www.ntv.co.jp/englishnews/

tourism NTV News 24 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic