Tokyo Excluded from Go To Travel Campaign on Rising Virus Cases
Japan’s government will go ahead with a domestic travel campaign starting next week but has excluded Tokyo due to a growing number of new cases of coronavirus. Travelers and firms participating in the travel subsidy program will also need to abide by a list of rules to prevent the spread of infection.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]