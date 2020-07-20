Universal Studios Japan Opens Door to Visitors from Across Country
Universal Studios Japan opens its door to visitors from across the country but is asking Tokyoites to consider their trip cautiously due to the large numbers of novel coronavirus cases in the capital.
[© Nippon TV News 24 Japan]
Osaka tourism Universal Studios Japan NTV News 24 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic