Japan’s Nuclear Regulators Continue Studying Reprocessed Fukushima Video

An inspection team at Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority continues to study a reprocessed video of the nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant to seek clues as to what exactly happened in March 2011.

