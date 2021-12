Newsfrom Japan

The three sumō yokozuna, or grand champions, Kisenosato (0:30), Hakuhō (1:09), and Kakuryū (1:38) perform dohyō-iri ring-entering ceremonies on January 8, 2019, in a New Year tradition at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. Kisenosato and Kakuryū performed the Unryū style and Hakuhō the Shiranui variant.

[Copyright Jiji Press Video Center]