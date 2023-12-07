Azabudai Hills: New Skyscraper Rivals Tokyo Tower

Newsfrom Japan

A photo gallery featuring Japan’s new tallest skyscraper, Mori JP Tower, which is part of the Azabudai Hills complex in Tokyo.

Azabudai Hills is a complex of three skyscrapers that opened in Minato, Tokyo, on November 24. Its core is the Mori JP Tower, which has 64 stories reaching 330 meters high, nearly the same as Tokyo Tower’s 333 meters and topping Osaka’s Abeno Harukas, which comes in at 300 meters. That now makes it Japan’s tallest skyscraper.

The top 11 floors are divided into 91 condominium units designed with input from luxury hotel brand Aman Resorts. The announcement of sales prices for these units, topping out in the billions of yen, caused a considerable stir. Aman also manages the sister-brand hotel Janu Tokyo in the lower floors of the Residence A building.



Japan’s tallest building, Mori JP Tower.



The view from the area around Tokyo Metro Kamiyachō Station. Mori JP Tower is to the left, with Residence A in the middle, while Residence B is still under construction. The skyscraper to the right is Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower.

The 34-year-old British School in Tokyo has also announced that it is moving from its Shibuya campus to the complex, adding to hopes that Azabudai Hills’s opening will encourage even more international flavor in this area, which was already home to a high concentration of international companies and embassies.



The central plaza has around 320 different types of plants.



The office floor delivers extensive views. Roughly a third of the expected tenants are foreign companies.



Hills House is outfitted with various workspaces and cafeterias for corporate tenants.



The view from Iikura intersection includes Mori JP Tower and Tokyo Tower, which are almost the same height.

(Originally published in Japanese. Text and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Azabudai Hills, open from November 23, 2023. The leftmost building is Japan’s tallest, Mori JP Tower.)