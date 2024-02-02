Sushi and a Soak: Seafood and Hot-Spring Complex Opens in Toyosu

Japan in Photos

A new complex specializing in seafood and hot-spring bathing opened in Toyosu, Tokyo, on February 1.

Senkyaku Banrai, a new tourist facility next to Toyosu Market in Tokyo, opened for business on February 1. The complex, which takes its name from a Japanese phrase meaning to welcome large numbers of customers, is home to 70 bars and restaurants as well as a hot-spring bathing facility.

At the center of the complex is the Toyosu Edomae Market, a four-story building offering dining and entertainment. On the second floor, the Menuki Ōdori conjures up the lively atmosphere of old Edo (the former name for Tokyo) with eateries offering eel, sushi, and other flavors of the capital. The Mekiki Yokochō running parallel features such fare as seafood burgers and bite-size rolled omelet (tamagoyaki ) to be enjoyed on the go or savored with a drink at a counter. The food court on the third floor also presents an array of savory options to hungry visitors, including favorites like like sushi and ramen.

Standing next to the market, the neighboring Toyosu Man’yō Club has 10 floors dedicated to hot-spring bathing and other delights. Highlights include open-air bathing looking out over Tokyo Bay, a rooftop footbath garden with panoramic views of the city, and hot-stone spa rooms for relaxing both mind and body. Tickets for adults cost ¥3,850 and allow visitors to enjoy the facility at any time from 10:00 am until 3:00 am the next day, after which time a late-night fee is charged.

Offering both food and hot-spring bathing in the heart of Tokyo, Senkyaku Banrai is expected to attract 2.6 million visitors annually.



The first floor is full of cafés and restaurants. (© Nippon.com)



Fresh fish grill around burning charcoals in the traditional robatayaki style of cooking. (© Nippon.com)



Local delicacies on offer include Fukagawa korokke (croquettes) with clam filling. (© Nippon.com)



The shop Marutake is famous for its tamagoyaki, which has eager shoppers lining up at Toyosu Outer Market. It also sells sweets like custard pudding and castella sponge cake. (© Nippon.com)



The narrow Mekiki Yokochō is lined with shops selling fresh and dried goods, alongside standing bars, bringing to mind Tsukiji Market in former days. (© Nippon.com)



One of the many offerings at Kanaloa, a restaurant specializing in poke bowls, appealing to both the eyes and the palate. (© Nippon.com)



Tsukiji Kaisen Itadori’s kaisendon features seven different kinds of seafood over a bowl of rice. The restaurant also offers standard nigirizushi and hitsumabushi (grilled eel on a bed of rice). (© Nippon.com)



Performers stage a fight scene in the square in front of the Bell of Time tower. Performances will run through March. (© Nippon.com)



The 360-degree panoramic view at Toyosu Man’yō Club’s rooftop footbath garden offers views of such Tokyo landmarks as the Rainbow Bridge, Toranomon Hills, and Tokyo Tower. (© Nippon.com)



An open-air bath where visitors can soak in thermal waters from hot-spring resorts Hakone and Yugawara. (© Nippon.com)



Toyosu Man’yō Club’s 69 guest rooms include 7 suites equipped with their own open-air baths. (© Nippon.com)



A hot-stone spa room where visitors can relax while taking in the view. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Text and photos by Nippon.com.)