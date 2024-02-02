Sushi and a Soak: Seafood and Hot-Spring Complex Opens in Toyosu
Senkyaku Banrai, a new tourist facility next to Toyosu Market in Tokyo, opened for business on February 1. The complex, which takes its name from a Japanese phrase meaning to welcome large numbers of customers, is home to 70 bars and restaurants as well as a hot-spring bathing facility.
At the center of the complex is the Toyosu Edomae Market, a four-story building offering dining and entertainment. On the second floor, the Menuki Ōdori conjures up the lively atmosphere of old Edo (the former name for Tokyo) with eateries offering eel, sushi, and other flavors of the capital. The Mekiki Yokochō running parallel features such fare as seafood burgers and bite-size rolled omelet (tamagoyaki ) to be enjoyed on the go or savored with a drink at a counter. The food court on the third floor also presents an array of savory options to hungry visitors, including favorites like like sushi and ramen.
Standing next to the market, the neighboring Toyosu Man’yō Club has 10 floors dedicated to hot-spring bathing and other delights. Highlights include open-air bathing looking out over Tokyo Bay, a rooftop footbath garden with panoramic views of the city, and hot-stone spa rooms for relaxing both mind and body. Tickets for adults cost ¥3,850 and allow visitors to enjoy the facility at any time from 10:00 am until 3:00 am the next day, after which time a late-night fee is charged.
Offering both food and hot-spring bathing in the heart of Tokyo, Senkyaku Banrai is expected to attract 2.6 million visitors annually.
(Originally published in Japanese. Text and photos by Nippon.com.)