Shinjuku’s Godzilla Hotel Celebrates Tenth Anniversary with New Themed Room

The Hotel Gracery Shinjuku in Tokyo’s famed business and entertainment district is already known for its Godzilla decor, including a figure of the giant lizard towering over the Kabukichō streets below. Ten years after its launch, the hotel now features a new suite offering fans the chance to pit Godzilla against King Ghidorah, a classic foe.
The Godzilla Head, an iconic landmark towering 50 meters above Shinjuku’s vibrant Kabukichō district, continues to command attention even 10 years after its debut. Emerging from the eighth-floor terrace of the Shinjuku Tōhō Building, the monster’s head growls at passers-by and welcomes guests to the Hotel Gracery Shinjuku. Occupying floors 8 through 30, the hotel offers 970 rooms and welcomes travelers from around the globe, with foreign guests accounting for some 90% of its visitors.

Hotel Gracery Shinjuku, featuring a massive Godzilla head. Guests can get an up-close view from the 8th floor lobby. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)
The lobby showcases a collection of movie posters spanning the series and an actual Godzilla suit used in filming. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)
From the moment guests enter, they are immersed in Godzilla’s world. Dioramas and vintage movie posters line the halls, setting the scene for a cinematic stay. The top floor houses the famous Godzilla Room, a suite packed with monster-themed décor, amenities, and exclusive touches that transport guests into the heart of the franchise. As the world’s only Godzilla-themed hotel, it is a highly sought-after destination among special effects enthusiasts and families who love kaijū.

On July 1, to celebrate its tenth year in business, the hotel is introducing a brand-new experience: the Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Room. Inspired by classic tokusatsu (special effects) film sets, this room lets guests take control of the action. Using built-in lighting and sound controls, visitors can re-create a battle scene between two legendary kaijū. It’s a dream setup for fans who want to play director and film their own epic monster showdown at a 1:50 scale.

The elevator halls and corridors on the top floor are fully decorated in Godzilla style. (©Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)
In the new Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Room, special effects like lights and roars can be triggered with a switch. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)
The original Godzilla Room, limited to just one booking per night, remains a fan favorite. Even the bathroom is fully themed. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)
Limited-edition Godzilla merchandise is available in the lobby. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)
Don’t miss the themed café menu served in the hotel lounge. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)
For reservations and details, visit the official Hotel Gracery Shinjuku website.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: The new Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Room unveiled at the press preview. © Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)

Tokyo hotel Shinjuku Godzilla