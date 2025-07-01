Shinjuku’s Godzilla Hotel Celebrates Tenth Anniversary with New Themed Room

Japan in Photos

The Hotel Gracery Shinjuku in Tokyo’s famed business and entertainment district is already known for its Godzilla decor, including a figure of the giant lizard towering over the Kabukichō streets below. Ten years after its launch, the hotel now features a new suite offering fans the chance to pit Godzilla against King Ghidorah, a classic foe.

The Godzilla Head, an iconic landmark towering 50 meters above Shinjuku’s vibrant Kabukichō district, continues to command attention even 10 years after its debut. Emerging from the eighth-floor terrace of the Shinjuku Tōhō Building, the monster’s head growls at passers-by and welcomes guests to the Hotel Gracery Shinjuku. Occupying floors 8 through 30, the hotel offers 970 rooms and welcomes travelers from around the globe, with foreign guests accounting for some 90% of its visitors.



Hotel Gracery Shinjuku and its massive Godzilla head. Guests can get an up-close view from the eighth floor lobby. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)



The lobby showcases a collection of movie posters spanning the series and an actual Godzilla suit used in filming. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)

From the moment guests enter, they are immersed in Godzilla’s world. Dioramas and vintage movie posters line the halls, setting the scene for a cinematic stay. The top floor houses the famous Godzilla Room, a suite packed with monster-themed décor, amenities, and exclusive touches that transport guests into the heart of the franchise. As the world’s only Godzilla-themed hotel, it is a highly sought-after destination among special effects enthusiasts and families who love kaijū.

On July 1, to celebrate its tenth year in business, the hotel is introducing a brand-new experience: the Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Room. Inspired by classic tokusatsu (special effects) film sets, this room lets guests take control of the action. Using built-in lighting and sound controls, visitors can re-create a battle scene between two legendary kaijū. It’s a dream setup for fans who want to play director and film their own epic monster showdown at a 1:50 scale.



The elevator halls and corridors on the top floor are fully decorated in Godzilla style. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)



In the new Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Room, special effects like lights and roars can be triggered with a switch. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)



The original Godzilla Room remains a fan favorite. Even the bathroom is fully themed. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)



Limited-edition Godzilla merchandise is available in the lobby. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)



Don’t miss the themed café menu served in the hotel lounge. (© Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)

For reservations and details, visit the official Hotel Gracery Shinjuku website.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: The new Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Room unveiled at the press preview. © Nippon.com; Courtesy TM & © Toho Co., Ltd.)