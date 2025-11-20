Trash Collection Champs: Team Japan Wins SpoGomi World Cup 2025

Japan in Photos

A Japanese team came out on top at the SpoGomi World Cup 2025 in Tokyo, where teams from around the world vied to collect the most trash.

Cleaning Up the Planet Through Sports

With the slogan “Trash pickup is a sport,” the Nippon Foundation SpoGomi World Cup 2025 Final took place on October 29 in Shibuya, Tokyo. SpoGomi, a combination of “sports” and gomi (Japanese for “trash”), is a competition where teams of three race to collect litter, earning points based on both the total weight and the type of trash gathered.

Expanding on the inaugural 2023 tournament, which featured 21 participating nations, this year’s event drew teams from 33 countries across six continents. A total of 99 competitors broke a sweat around iconic locations such as the Shibuya Scramble Crossing and Omotesandō, vying for the title of world’s best trash collectors.

The Japanese trio Smile Story claimed the championship after finishing second to a British team in the previous tournament. The three, who regularly volunteer in coastal cleanups in their hometown of Niigata, first advanced through their prefectural qualifier before dominating the Japan Stage, where 47 regional teams competed, to secure a second consecutive national title. Now crowned world champions, they celebrated with humility, saying “Those we competed against aren’t rivals but teammates. If more people join us in picking up trash, little by little, the earth will become a cleaner place.” Across domestic and international qualifying rounds, 8,502 participants collected a total of 22.5 tons of garbage.

SpoGomi’s guiding principle is to be “the world’s most eco-friendly sport,” one that anyone can enjoy regardless of age, gender, race, or athletic ability. Roughly 80% of marine litter originates in urban areas, highlighting the importance of community-based cleanup efforts. Mamitsuka Ken’ichi, board member of the Nippon Foundation SpoGomi Federation, which organizes the event, concluded “We are all connected by the same sea and share the same future. I believe that by taking today’s experience back home, each participant can help turn trash collection into a global movement.” Looking ahead, the federation aims to further expand participation and international reach in preparation for the third tournament in two years’ time.



Players from around the world faced off in friendly competition. (© Nippon.com)



During the opening ceremony, athletes marched in led by cosplayers, accompanied by orchestral performances of anime and video game music. (© Nippon.com)



The “battlefield” spanned Shibuya Station, Omotesandō, and other bustling downtown areas, where teams weaved through crowds to collect litter. (© Nippon.com)



Competitors scoured backstreets and roadside corners, uncovering hidden trash in the city’s blind spots. Strategy is key in this contest. (© Nippon.com)



Even in the heat of competition, they smiled for the camera. (© Nippon.com)



Team Japan claimed the crown with 74.76 kilograms of trash collected and 7,210 points. (© Nippon.com)



Team Germany (left) placed second, followed by Team Morocco in third. (© Nippon.com)



In total, 879 kilograms of trash were collected during the 90-minute contest. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: SpoGomi World Cup 2025 participants pose for a group photo. © Nippon.com.)