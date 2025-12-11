One Piece Base Shop Opens in Shinjuku: Treasure Ahoy for Straw Hat Fans

Japan in Photos

Newsfrom Japan

A visit to the One Piece Base Shop in Shinjuku, Tokyo, reveals a treasure trove of merchandise, experiences, and more for fans of the massive hit pirate manga and anime. Read on to learn what’s available and how to access this spot.

Official One Piece Flagship Store Packed with Exclusive Items

With more than 510 million copies of the manga in print worldwide and the anime broadcast or streamed in more than 60 broadcast markets, One Piece commands a massive global fan base. On December 5, the official flagship store One Piece Base Shop opened in the Shinjuku Marui Main Building in Tokyo, offering original merchandise featuring Luffy, his Straw Hat Crew, and many other characters.

The 1,185-square-meter space is modeled after the Grand Line, the legendary sea route that Luffy travels with his crew on his quest to become Pirate King. Around 800 items fill the shop, most of which are exclusive to this location. Visitors can create custom T-shirts featuring their favorite character or dive into a crane game styled as a treasure haul from the deep sea. The store offers many ways to immerse yourself in the world of One Piece. Beyond shopping, guests can view displays of diorama figures that recreate iconic scenes, look through behind-the-scenes design materials, and enjoy original anime features on a giant screen.

For the time being, advance reservations through a dedicated app are required to manage crowds. (See the link at the end of the article to access the app and further information.) Step inside, feel like a member of the Straw Hat Crew, and hunt for treasures that can be found only here.



The entrance area is surrounded by original animated visuals. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



A wide lineup of plushies, figures, stickers, apparel, and other goods. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



Goods and items featuring characters, scenes, and even sound effects from the beloved series. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



“Usopp Rubber Bands” created in collaboration with an established stationery maker. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



A dedicated area for One Piece Card Game cards. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



Manga pages turned into posters. Find a favorite scene and take it home for your wall. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



In the lab, staff can create custom T-shirts and ball-chain keyholders on the spot. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



A collection of 366 acrylic charms matching every character with a birthday. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



Capsules inspired by the Sabaody Archipelago. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



Crane games themed after the deep-sea Fish-Man Island. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



Craft your own accessories by combining character-shaped parts into your very own “One Piece” treasure. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



A wide variety of figure displays. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)



Exhibits include newly drawn illustrations by Oda Eiichirō and a Den Den Mushi artwork built from more than 40,000 Lego pieces. (© Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation)

One Piece Base Shop

Address: 4th Floor, Shinjuku Marui Main Building, 3-30-13 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

4th Floor, Shinjuku Marui Main Building, 3-30-13 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Hours: 11:00 am–8:00 pm (Advance reservations must be secured via lottery on the One Piece Base app.)

11:00 am–8:00 pm (Advance reservations must be secured via lottery on the One Piece Base app.) Official website: https://baseshop.onepiece-base.com/en

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: A life-size Luffy standing proudly at the center of the shop floor. © Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation.)