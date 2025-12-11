One Piece Base Shop Opens in Shinjuku: Treasure Ahoy for Straw Hat Fans
Newsfrom JapanTravel Anime
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Official One Piece Flagship Store Packed with Exclusive Items
With more than 510 million copies of the manga in print worldwide and the anime broadcast or streamed in more than 60 broadcast markets, One Piece commands a massive global fan base. On December 5, the official flagship store One Piece Base Shop opened in the Shinjuku Marui Main Building in Tokyo, offering original merchandise featuring Luffy, his Straw Hat Crew, and many other characters.
The 1,185-square-meter space is modeled after the Grand Line, the legendary sea route that Luffy travels with his crew on his quest to become Pirate King. Around 800 items fill the shop, most of which are exclusive to this location. Visitors can create custom T-shirts featuring their favorite character or dive into a crane game styled as a treasure haul from the deep sea. The store offers many ways to immerse yourself in the world of One Piece. Beyond shopping, guests can view displays of diorama figures that recreate iconic scenes, look through behind-the-scenes design materials, and enjoy original anime features on a giant screen.
For the time being, advance reservations through a dedicated app are required to manage crowds. (See the link at the end of the article to access the app and further information.) Step inside, feel like a member of the Straw Hat Crew, and hunt for treasures that can be found only here.
One Piece Base Shop
- Address: 4th Floor, Shinjuku Marui Main Building, 3-30-13 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
- Hours: 11:00 am–8:00 pm (Advance reservations must be secured via lottery on the One Piece Base app.)
- Official website: https://baseshop.onepiece-base.com/en
(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: A life-size Luffy standing proudly at the center of the shop floor. © Nippon.com; characters © Oda Eiichirō/Shūeisha, Toei Animation.)