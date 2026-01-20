An Art Journey Across Time and Cultures at Toyota’s Moveum Yokohama

Japan in Photos

A visual and aural experience awaits at the Moveum Yokohama, an immersive facility sharing the sights, sounds, and sensations of fin-de-siècle Vienna and musical cultures from around the world.

Stirring the Heart, Inspiring Travel

On December 20, 2025, the Moveum Yokohama, a spacious facility offering immersive artistic experiences, opened at Yamashita Pier in Yokohama, housed in a former warehouse with a 60-year history. The fixed exhibition will run at this site through March 31, 2026.



Projection mapping using 75 projectors, paired with a symphonic soundscape from 27 speakers, immerses visitors in fin-de-siècle art. (© Nippon.com)

The main exhibit, The Golden Age of Beauty, unfolds as a projection-mapping experience lasting just under an hour, showcasing masterpieces by the Austrian painters Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele. Sweeping across a venue of more than 1,800 square meters, the visuals envelop the space in a dazzling fusion of iconic paintings and Art Nouveau design motifs. As the imagery whirls by, symphonic music by Richard Wagner and Gustav Mahler resounds throughout the hall, immersing visitors in the artistic world of late-nineteenth-century Vienna.

Running concurrently in a separate gallery, Listen distills 15 minutes of traditional music from around the world, collected over more than a decade across 26 countries by a team led by the actress Yamaguchi Tomoko. With imagery projected across all four walls and richly immersive sound, visitors can experience rare performance scenes, from the driving rhythms of nomadic horse cultures to traditional songs celebrating Nordic festivals and indigenous instruments handed down in South America.

This exhibition forms part of a cultural patronage initiative by the global mobility company Toyota Group. At the installation’s opening, Toyoda Akio, chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, remarked: “Yokohama Port is where Toyoda Sakichi set off on his inspection tours of Europe and the United States, and where our Toyota Crown was first shipped to the United States. If you encounter cultures from around the world here, you’ll surely feel the urge to travel across the globe.” With that, he spoke of the exhibition’s aim to “Move—to stir and inspire” its visitors.



Around 170 masterpieces by Gustav Klimt are rendered in high-definition projection, offering 40 minutes of sensuous imagery and ornate beauty. (© Nippon.com)



Roughly 110 works by Egon Schiele appear in a 12-minute sequence, vividly expressing the unease and hope that permeated late-nineteenth-century Vienna. (© Nippon.com)



In the mirrored room, visitors are dazzled by an endless procession of iconic paintings. (© Nippon.com)



Though compact, the Listen gallery feels like a treasure box of sounds from around the world. (© Nippon.com)



With all four walls and even the floor serving as screens, the space offers a short journey through folk songs and traditional instruments. (© Nippon.com)



At the preview reception, Toyoda Akio (far left) and Listen producer Yamaguchi Tomoko (second from left) took the stage. (© Nippon.com)



The shop features Moveum-exclusive Klimt and Schiele goods, alongside items packaged with illustrations of classic Toyota vehicles. (© Nippon.com)



Staged as part of the Yamashita Pier redevelopment, the exhibition is housed in a Shōwa-era warehouse; Toyota e-Palette vehicles operate as shuttles across the expansive pier. (© Nippon.com)

The Moveum Yokohama, by the Toyota Group

Location: Fourth Warehouse, Yamashita Pier, 279-9 Yamashita-chō, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

Dates: December 20, 2025, to March 31, 2026

For details, see https://global.toyota/info/themoveum/en/

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com.)