An Art Journey Across Time and Cultures at Toyota’s Moveum Yokohama
Stirring the Heart, Inspiring Travel
On December 20, 2025, the Moveum Yokohama, a spacious facility offering immersive artistic experiences, opened at Yamashita Pier in Yokohama, housed in a former warehouse with a 60-year history. The fixed exhibition will run at this site through March 31, 2026.
The main exhibit, The Golden Age of Beauty, unfolds as a projection-mapping experience lasting just under an hour, showcasing masterpieces by the Austrian painters Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele. Sweeping across a venue of more than 1,800 square meters, the visuals envelop the space in a dazzling fusion of iconic paintings and Art Nouveau design motifs. As the imagery whirls by, symphonic music by Richard Wagner and Gustav Mahler resounds throughout the hall, immersing visitors in the artistic world of late-nineteenth-century Vienna.
Running concurrently in a separate gallery, Listen distills 15 minutes of traditional music from around the world, collected over more than a decade across 26 countries by a team led by the actress Yamaguchi Tomoko. With imagery projected across all four walls and richly immersive sound, visitors can experience rare performance scenes, from the driving rhythms of nomadic horse cultures to traditional songs celebrating Nordic festivals and indigenous instruments handed down in South America.
This exhibition forms part of a cultural patronage initiative by the global mobility company Toyota Group. At the installation’s opening, Toyoda Akio, chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, remarked: “Yokohama Port is where Toyoda Sakichi set off on his inspection tours of Europe and the United States, and where our Toyota Crown was first shipped to the United States. If you encounter cultures from around the world here, you’ll surely feel the urge to travel across the globe.” With that, he spoke of the exhibition’s aim to “Move—to stir and inspire” its visitors.
- Location: Fourth Warehouse, Yamashita Pier, 279-9 Yamashita-chō, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa
- Dates: December 20, 2025, to March 31, 2026
For details, see https://global.toyota/info/themoveum/en/
(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com.)