“Ghost in the Shell” Comes Alive in Tokyo with a Cyberbrain Dive Exhibition

An ongoing exhibition in central Tokyo’s Toranomon lets Ghost in the Shell fans immerse themselves in the world of Shirow Masamune’s manga and Oshii Mamoru’s anime take on it.

A Cyberpunk Sci-Fi Milestone That Redefined Anime

Based on a science-fiction manga published in 1989 by Shirow Masamune, Ghost in the Shell has continued to expand its global fanbase through a steady stream of screen adaptations. The franchise’s first animated work, Oshii Mamoru’s 1995 film Ghost in the Shell, earned widespread acclaim in Japan and abroad for its striking visual artistry and probing philosophical themes. Its influence reached far beyond anime, leaving a profound mark on Hollywood productions such as The Matrix (1999), and eventually led to a live-action adaptation released in 2017, also titled Ghost in the Shell.

From Oshii Mamoru’s landmark film to the television series that will begin airing in July 2026, an exhibition titled with a twist—Ghost and the Shell—looks back on every animated iteration of the franchise. The exhibition opened on January 30 at Tokyo Node Gallery, located in Toranomon Hills, and runs through April 5. On display are more than 1,600 production materials, including original drawings, alongside interview footage with successive directors and tribute works by contemporary artists, offering a comprehensive retrospective on the evolution and enduring influence of Ghost in the Shell.



Original artwork, animation cels, storyboards, references, and background art, including a vast array of items shown publicly for the first time. (© Nippon.com)



Interviews are screened with four creators, including the director Oshii Mamoru, who worked on the 1995 and 2004 theatrical anime films. (© Nippon.com)

Set in a near future where cybernetic technology has advanced dramatically and human brains can connect directly to information networks, the series follows the battles of an elite government special operations unit. Through its fully cybernetic heroine Kusanagi Motoko and artificial intelligences that seem to possess personalities of their own, the story poses a fundamental question to viewers: What defines a human being? The ghost (mind or soul), or the shell (the physical body or outer vessel)? To bring this worldview to life, the exhibition makes extensive use of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and XR, which blend the real and virtual worlds. Using AR glasses and immersive installations, visitors can enjoy simulated experiences such as diving into a cyberbrain network or swimming through a sea of information, offering a visceral sense of the series’ iconic digital realm.

During the exhibition period, talk sessions featuring creators and artists, as well as live music performances, will also be held. After the Tokyo run concludes, an international touring exhibition is planned. Dive into the franchise and experience a future in which the boundary between humanity and technology begins to blur.



Surrounded by projection imagery, visitors can search through all animated Ghost in the Shell works while feeling as if they have dived into a cyberbrain. The experience brings home the iconic line spoken by Kusanagi Motoko in the final scene of the original manga 37 years ago: “The net is vast and infinite.” (© Nippon.com)



Life-size models of the popular characters, the AI-equipped tanks Fuchikoma (foreground) and Tachikoma. (© Nippon.com)



With AR glasses on, Tachikoma appears to guide visitors through the exhibition in the “Cyberbrain Vision” tour, available for an extra fee. The devices are made by XReal, with content produced by KDDI. (© Nippon.com)



A corner where visitors can freely browse the PC desktop screens of anime creators. (© Nippon.com)



A paid experience where visitors dig through envelopes containing reproduced original artwork and can take selected items home. (© Nippon.com)



Interactive content inspired by future technologies depicted in the anime, such as special T-shirts that evade recognition by AI surveillance cameras or experiences where one’s face is hacked into the Laughing Man. (© Nippon.com)



A new sculpture by Sorayama Hajime modeled on Kusanagi Motoko: Sexy Robot_The Ghost in the Shell Type 1. (© Sorayama Hajime; courtesy Nanzuka; © Shirow Masamune/Kōdansha)



More than 80 collaborations with artists and brands from Japan and abroad are available. The 1:1 scale statue of Kusanagi Motoko unveiled at the venue (top) is priced at ¥1.32 million, with a limited made-to-order run of 50 units. (© Nippon.com)

Ghost and the Shell (Ghost in the Shell: The Exhibition)

Venue: Tokyo Node Gallery A/B/C (forty-fifth floor, Toranomon Hills Station Tower, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo)

Dates: January 30–April 5

For ticketing and other details, visit the exhibition’s official website: https://www.tokyonode.jp/sp/exhibition-ghostintheshell/.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: A scene from the press preview event of the Ghost and the Shell exhibition on January 29, 2026. © Nippon.com. Characters and other media properties depicted above are © Shirow Masamune/Kōdansha/Ghost and the Shell production committee.)