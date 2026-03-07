Detective Conan On the Case: Thirtieth Anniversary Exhibition in Tokyo for Anime Sleuth

Japan in Photos

Detective Conan has been a mainstay of the anime scene since its 1996 debut. A new exhibition kicks off in Tokyo before traveling to locations around Japan, offering fans of the long-lived series a chance to get behind the Conan scenes.

Going Behind the Scenes of an Anime Favorite

Since its debut in January 1996, the nationally beloved anime Detective Conan has captivated audiences of all ages. The Detective Conan TV Anime Thirtieth Anniversary Exhibition is now being held at Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall in Bunkyō, Tokyo, from February 20 to March 29, offering fans a rare look behind the scenes of the series’ production.

The story follows high school detective Kudō Shin’ichi, who is transformed into a grade-schooler by a mysterious organization and continues solving cases under the alias Edogawa Conan. This mystery saga has now surpassed 1,000 televised episodes. The exhibition revisits carefully selected iconic scenes from across the series while showcasing treasured production materials rarely seen by the public.

Aoyama Gōshō, Conan’s creator, was on hand for the exhibition’s opening ceremony. “The way I drew the characters in the early days of the series differs quite a bit from how they look today,” he told the assembled crowd. “I hope visitors will enjoy discovering those changes over the years.”



At the opening ceremony were Aoyama Gōshō (second from left), singer Kuraki Mai (at center), who has performed the most theme songs for the series, and members of the voice cast. (© Nippon.com; characters © Aoyama Gōshō/Shōgakukan, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, TMS 1996)

The exhibition is organized into five sections reflecting the anime production process: “Planning,” “Storyboarding,” “Animation,” “Voice Recording,” and “Theme Songs.” Visitors can reminisce while viewing a chronological display of past theme songs, take commemorative photos with life-sized character figures, and immerse themselves in content that is sure to delight longtime fans. Exclusive highlights include a specially screened movie and limited-edition merchandise available only at the exhibition. After opening in Tokyo, the exhibition will tour 12 venues nationwide over the course of a year, including Tottori, Osaka, and Nagoya.



In the introductory area, opening sequences from the past 30 years play across a wall of television screens. (© Nippon.com; characters © Aoyama Gōshō/Shōgakukan, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, TMS 1996)



Iconic scene photos and storyboards line the walls. Visitors can also take commemorative photos beside Shin’ichi and heroine Mōri Ran. (© Nippon.com; characters © Aoyama Gōshō/Shōgakukan, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, TMS 1996)



The Planning area showcases setting materials, including detailed models of Conan’s home and the detective agency. (© Nippon.com; characters © Aoyama Gōshō/Shōgakukan, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, TMS 1996)



A timeline of all theme songs. Kuraki Mai, who has contributed 28 songs, holds a Guinness World Record for “most theme songs sung by the same artist for an animation series” (certified in 2017, when the total stood at 21). (© Nippon.com; characters © Aoyama Gōshō/Shōgakukan, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, TMS 1996)



Character goods featuring the exhibition’s main visual, along with an art book recommended by Aoyama, are must-buy items for fans. (© Nippon.com; characters © Aoyama Gōshō/Shōgakukan, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, TMS 1996)

Detective Conan TV Anime Thirtieth Anniversary Exhibition (Tokyo)

Venue: Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall (Bunkyō, Tokyo)

Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall (Bunkyō, Tokyo) Exhibition dates: February 20–March 29, 2026

February 20–March 29, 2026 Hours: 10:00 am–7:00 pm (Admission allowed until 6:30 pm.)

10:00 am–7:00 pm (Admission allowed until 6:30 pm.) Admission fees: Adults ¥2,200; Elementary through high school students ¥1,500. Tickets can be purchased at the venue, or in advance online via Lawson Ticket.

Adults ¥2,200; Elementary through high school students ¥1,500. Tickets can be purchased at the venue, or in advance online via Lawson Ticket. Website: https://tvconanten-30th.jp/ (Japanese)

(Originally published in Japanese on February 21, 2026. Banner photo: Characters including Edogawa Conan, dressed in festive party attire, welcome guests at the exhibition entrance. © Nippon.com; characters © Aoyama Gōshō/Shōgakukan, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, TMS 1996.)