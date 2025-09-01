Timeline for August 2025

Japan Timeline

Japan marked 80 years since the end of World War II and Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru had a busy diplomatic month in August 2025.

1

Nintendo reports that its revenue for April–June 2025 was ¥572.3 billion, or more than double the total for the same period the previous year, due to powerful demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 console that was released on June 5; the company sold 5.8 million units through the end of June. Nintendo’s operating profit for the quarter increased by 4.4% to ¥56.9 billion and its net profit rose by 18.6% to ¥96.0 billion.

3

Golfer Yamashita Miyū wins the Women’s British Open, which is her first major overseas title. She is the sixth Japanese woman to win a major tournament outside Japan.



Yamashita Miyū with the trophy for the Women’s British Open on August 3, 2025. (© Glyn Kirk/AFP)

4

A subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council submits a report to Minister of Health, Labor, and Welfare Fukuoka Takamaro, advising that the minimum wage (on a national average basis) should be raised by a record ¥63 in fiscal 2025. If adopted, the wage will exceed ¥1,000 in all prefectures for the first time.

5

Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru announces an effective end to the system of reduced acreage for rice production, targeting increased output for a stable supply.

Australia selects an improved version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Mogami-class vessels for its future fleet of general-purpose frigates. The Australian government will spend 10 billion Australian dollars (¥950 billion) on 11 frigates, with the first three to be built in Japan.

6

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announces that the number of Japanese citizens fell by 908,574 year on year to 120,653,227, as of January 1.

Hiroshima marks 80 years since the atomic bombing of the city by the United States with a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Ishiba, hibakusha and their families, and representatives from countries around the world.

10

Soccer player Kamamoto Kunishige dies at the age of 81. He was the top scorer at the 1968 Olympic tournament in Mexico City, where Japan won a bronze medal.

12

A fortieth-anniversary ceremony is held to remember victims of the crash of a Japan Airlines Boeing 747 in Gunma Prefecture on August 12, 1985, that resulted in 520 fatalities.

The first part in the Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinity Castle trilogy exceeds ¥20 billion in box office revenue in its first 25 days of release.

14

Tea ceremony master Sen Genshitsu dies at the age of 102. After training to be a suicide attack pilot in World War II, he worked for peace through the tea ceremony.

15

Japan marks 80 years since the end of World War II with a ceremony in central Tokyo. In his address, Prime Minister Ishiba expresses “remorse” (hansei) for the war, becoming the first leader to use the word for 13 years.



Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako pay their respects at the August 15 ceremony marking the anniversary of the end of World War II in Chiyoda, Tokyo. (© Jiji)

16

A memorial game is held between the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers for former Giants star Nagashima Shigeo, who died in June at the age of 89.



Former Giants stars Matsui Hideki (pitching), Oh Sadaharu (batting at left), Takahashi Yoshinobu (standing in for the umpire), Abe Shinnosuke (catching), and Hara Tatsunori (batting at right) take part in the opening pitch ceremony at Tokyo Dome on August 16, 2025. (© Jiji)

Miyake Shō’s Two Seasons, Two Strangers wins the top Golden Leopard prize at the Locarno Film Festival.



Miyake Shō with the Golden Leopard at Locarno. (© Sipa USA via Reuters Connect)

20

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries announces that it will extend the deadline for sales of rice from government stockpiles on no-bid contracts that had been set for the end of August. Around 100,000 tons of the contracted total of 280,000 has not been delivered to retailers.

The Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development begins in Yokohama. It is hosted by the Japanese government with the participation of representatives from 49 African countries. On August 22, the final day, a joint declaration emphasizes the importance of multilateral trade. During the TICAD conference, Ishiba meets with the leaders of delegations from 34 countries and international organizations.



A commemorative photograph of leaders and other representatives ahead of TICAD in Yokohama. (© Jiji; pool photo)

23

Prime Minister Ishiba meets with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Tokyo. The two leaders agree to promote stable and future-oriented relations and to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States.



South Korean President Lee Jae-myung (left) meets with Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru in Tokyo. (© SOPA Images via Reuters Connect)

26

Nissan ends production of its GT-R sports car. The iconic vehicle was once popular around the world, but faced difficulties in meeting environmental regulations.



Nissan’s R35 GT-R, for which production has ceased. (Courtesy Nissan; © Jiji)

27

Mitsubishi announces its withdrawal from three offshore wind power projects off the coasts of Akita and Chiba Prefectures. It says it cannot produce a feasible business plan due to rising costs. The government has positioned wind power as important to decarbonization, and the decision may lead it to change its energy strategy.

High temperatures top 35ºC for the tenth straight day in central Tokyo, marking a historical record heat wave. The total number of days at or above 35º reaches 23 for the year, also an all-time record for the capital.

Ohtani Shōhei starts against the Cincinnati Reds as pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, securing his first win from the mound in just over two years, since his last time to accomplish this on August 9, 2023, while playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

29

Prime Minister Ishiba holds a summit meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan. The leaders discuss enhanced security cooperation and the expansion of bilateral economic ties, including an agreement on work toward the introduction of cutting-edge Japanese Shinkansen technology in the Indian rail market. On August 30 they ride a Tōhoku Shinkansen to Miyagi Prefecture, where they visit a semiconductor factory.



Prime Minister Ishiba, in the aisle seat, and Prime Minister Modi aboard the Tōhoku Shinkansen on August 30, 2025. (Via Ishiba Shigeru’s X account; © Jiji)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: On August 5, 2025, ahead of the eightieth anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, lanterns are lit up along the Motoyasu River in front of the A-Bomb Dome. © Jiji.)