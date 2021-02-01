Japan’s minister welcomes UK’s application to join CPTPP trading bloc

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday he welcomed Britain’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade bloc.

Britain is Japan’s partner and shares its values, Nishimura minister said at the beginning of his meeting with Britain’s trade minister and his New Zealand counterpart.

Japan is the trade pact’s chair this year, and Nishimura said it would lead discussions on expanding the bloc.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Gareth Jones)