Toyota aims to build record 9.2 million vehicles this year: Nikkei
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp plans record high global production of 9.2 million vehicles this year, up about 2% from 2019’s pre-coronavirus output, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
The automaker has informed its main suppliers of the plan, which reflects sales momentum in China and demand recovery in North America and Japan, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.
Toyota is expecting solid sales around the globe this year thanks to the release of coronavirus vaccines, the newspaper added.
A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; editing by Jason Neely)