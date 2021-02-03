Olympic organisers say safety first priority of Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: A man holding a cat in his bag visits a park where the giant Olympic rings are viewed, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympic organisers told reporters on Wednesday that safety would be their utmost priority when hosting the Tokyo Summer Games during a global pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee unveiled new guidelines on Wednesday for athletes and spectators expected to take part in the Summer Games.

