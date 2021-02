Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021. Takashi Aoyama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori plans to speak to media at 0500 GMT on Thursday to explain about sexist comments he made the previous day and to apologise, but is not thinking of resigning, Nippon TV reported.

