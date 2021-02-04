Japan Olympics minister Hashimoto: Mori’s resignation would be matter for organizing committee board

Newsfrom Japan



Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori enters a venue for a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics board would have to decide on any resignation by President Yoshiro Mori, Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday.

Mori stirred up a firestorm with remarks that women talked too long - comments he retracted at a hastily-called news conference earlier in the day, but then said he was not thinking of resigning and doubled down on the reasons for his comments.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Toby Chopra)