Renesas Electronics says in talks about $6 billion acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc supplier at around $6 billion.

Renesas in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was in talks to buy Dialog for 67.50 euros a share, and that regulations meant it would have to disclose any intention to purchase by March 7.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)



FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp’s logos are pictured at the company’s conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo



FILE PHOTO: Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at a company building in Germering near Munich, Germany August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle