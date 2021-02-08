SoftBank posts third-quarter profit gain of 20 times, beating estimates
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported that third quarter net profit ballooned more than 20 times, beating estimates, driven by recovery at its Vision Fund unit.
October-December net profit was 1.17 trillion yen ($11.09 billion). That compared with an estimate of 171 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.
($1 = 105.5000 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)