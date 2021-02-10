Japan PM Suga says coronavirus vaccinations to begin middle of next week
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society Health
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the country would begin COVID-19 vaccinations from the middle of next week.
Suga was speaking at a meeting with officials of the government and the ruling party. Suga had earlier said the vaccinations would start in mid-February.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)