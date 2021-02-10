Japan PM Suga says coronavirus vaccinations to begin middle of next week

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga addresses a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2021. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the country would begin COVID-19 vaccinations from the middle of next week.

Suga was speaking at a meeting with officials of the government and the ruling party. Suga had earlier said the vaccinations would start in mid-February.

