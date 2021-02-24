Japan Finance Minister Aso: First-quarter GDP will no doubt undershoot fourth-quarter

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way during commuting hour at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy will likely deteriorate this quarter compared with the previous three-month period, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday, stressing the need to swiftly carry out planned stimulus measures.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso said the government was not currently considering adopting any fresh stimulus.

