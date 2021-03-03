Japan planning to ban overseas spectators over COVID-19 fears: report

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in front of the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is planning to stop overseas spectators coming to the Summer Olympics due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The final decision will be made this month after talks with the International Olympic Committee and other parties, the newspaper said.

