Japan sees fourfold jump in vaccine procurement in April from March
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society Health
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - The minister overseeing Japan’s vaccination programme, Taro Kono, said on Friday shipments to Japan of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech will likely make a nearly fourfold jump in April from the previous month.
Japan expects to receive 8,766 parcels of vaccines in April, or about 1.7 million vials, he said. That will be up from 2,275 parcels for March.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra)