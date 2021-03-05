Japan sees fourfold jump in vaccine procurement in April from March

Newsfrom Japan



A syringe with a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is displayed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Cancer and Infectious Diseases Center Komagome Hospital in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The minister overseeing Japan’s vaccination programme, Taro Kono, said on Friday shipments to Japan of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech will likely make a nearly fourfold jump in April from the previous month.

Japan expects to receive 8,766 parcels of vaccines in April, or about 1.7 million vials, he said. That will be up from 2,275 parcels for March.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra)