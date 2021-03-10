Japan PM Suga to hold online Quad meeting on Friday: spokesman

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2021. Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will join an online meeting with leaders from the United States, Australia and India on Friday, Japan’s top government spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said leaders of the Quad group of countries will discuss issues such as steps to contain the coronavius infection and climate changes.

