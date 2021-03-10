Japan PM Suga to hold online Quad meeting on Friday: spokesman
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will join an online meeting with leaders from the United States, Australia and India on Friday, Japan’s top government spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said leaders of the Quad group of countries will discuss issues such as steps to contain the coronavius infection and climate changes.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)