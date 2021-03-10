Japan weather bureau says 80% chance La Nina will end in spring
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Wednesday there is an 80% chance that the La Nina weather phenomenon that has been ongoing since last summer will end in the northern hemisphere spring and a 70% chance of normal weather conditions during summer.
A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)